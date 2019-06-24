ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team is on a roll as they maintain their unbeaten streak in the ongoing World Cup. The Indian team was traveling to Manchester, Virat Kohli, Kedar Jadhav, and Ravindra Jadeja were together. Kohli was looking happy and cheerful along with his mates. Kohli took to social media and posted the picture where he subtly roasted Kedar Jadhav it seemed. “Towards manchester again. Gloomy day but made bright by mr jadhavs smile.”

Towards manchester again. Gloomy day but made bright by mr jadhavs smile 😃😎. @royalnavghan @kedarjadhavofficial pic.twitter.com/E7awSyz5tb — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has been fined 25% of his match fee after he was found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during India’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match against Afghanistan at Southampton on Saturday. (IND vs AFG Scorecard)

The flamboyant cricketer was seen aggressively moving towards on-field umpire Aleem Dar during the 29th over of the Afghanistan innings while appealing for an LBW decision. Doing this he breached Article 2.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “Excessive appealing during an International Match”, stated to the global governing body of cricket.

However, there arose no need for a formal hearing as Kohli admitted to his offense and accepted the sanctions imposed on him by the match referee Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

But, he did receive one demerit point to his disciplinary record making it his second point since the introduction of the revised code in September 2016. The first point was added to his record during the Pretoria Test against South Africa on 15 January 2018.

(With agency inputs)