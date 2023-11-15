Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Surpasses Ricky Ponting; Becomes Third Highest Run-Getter In ODI Cricket

Virat Kohli Surpasses Ricky Ponting; Becomes Third Highest Run-Getter In ODI Cricket

Mumbai: Former India captain Virat Kohli broke the record of Australian great Ricky Ponting and became the third-highest run-getter of ODI cricket while playing the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final aga

Virat Kohli Surpasses Ricky Ponting; Becomes Third Highest Run-Getter In ODI Cricket

Mumbai: Former India captain Virat Kohli broke the record of Australian great Ricky Ponting and became the third-highest run-getter of ODI cricket while playing the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Trending Now

Indian legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar tops the tally with the most ODI runs as he scored 18426 and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara is second in the list scoring 14234 and Kohli has slammed 13705* runs so far. Whereas Ricky Ponting scored 13704 runs in his ODI career.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.