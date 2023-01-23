Home

Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya Star in ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year

Kohli had a brilliant 2022 in the shortest format of the game, which saw him become the 2nd highest top-scorer of the Asia Cup and the highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya Star in ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India’s former captain Virat Kohli along with Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav made headlines on Monday as all three were named in ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year 2022.

The team has been captained by World Cup winning captain Jos Buttler and other players in the 11 include, Pakistan internationals Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf, followed by New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips, Zimbabwe’s Sikander Raza, England’s and 2022 T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament Sam Curran, Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga and Ireland’s Josh Little.

Suryakumar, nominated for ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022, had a sensational year in the shortest format of the game, becoming just the second batter to score more than 1000 runs in a year in the format. He ended the year as the highest run-getter in Men’s T20Is, scoring 1164 runs at a ridiculous strike-rate of 187.43, averaging 46.56, including two hundreds and nine half-centuries.

In 2022, Hardik shrugged off his time on sidelines caused by injuries to come into his own as the all-rounder India have wanted him to be, contributing heavily both with the bat and the ball. He enjoyed his best year by numbers in the Indian colours, scoring 607 runs while also picking up 20 wickets in T20Is.

TEAM OF THE YEAR 2022: Jos Buttler, Mohammad Rizwan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Haris Rauf, Glenn Phillips, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga Josh Little.