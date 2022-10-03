New Delhi: Star performers of the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are likely to miss the 3rd T20 as per reports. Suryakumar (62 off 22) and Kohli (49* off 28) were at their flamboyant best in Guwahati as India finished on 237/3 after 20 overs. In reply, South Africa fell short by 16 runs despite David Miller (106* off 47) heroics.Also Read - Virat Kohli SNUBS Dinesh Karthik's Proposal During 2nd T20I Between IND vs SA | Watch Viral Video

As per a report, Kohli was clicked at the Delhi airport by a fan. The 3rd T20I is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at Indore and it is highly unlikely that the 33-year-old will join the team back.

As far as Suryakumar is concerned, India captain Rohit Sharma gave a slight hint on resting him in the 3rd T20I and playing him directly on October 23 against Pakistan. Here’s what Rohit said,”I am thinking of not playing Surya anymore and play him directly on 23rd. This is how is game is and we just want to keep him happy.”

The partnership between Virat Kohli and Surya Kumar (102 in 42 balls) was also India’s quickest stand of 100 runs or more in this format, according to ICC.

India also ensured their first-ever bilateral series win at home over South Africa. In the previous three series played in India, South Africa had come out on top once (2015) while the remaining two series were drawn (2019, 2022).

Put in to bat, India got off to a fine start with openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul putting on 96 in less than 10 overs. Kohli came out with good intent too, but it was Suryakumar who once again changed the entire complexion of the match.