Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav Only Two Indians in ‘Team of The Tournament’ in T20 World Cup 2022 – Check XI

T20 World Cup 2022 'Team of The Tournament': Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are the only two Indians who have found a spot in the XI, while Hardik Pandya has been picked as the 12th man.

Team of the Tournament revealed for Men's T20 World Cup 2022 @ Twitter

Melbourne: So yes, the T20 World Cup 2022 is over and England is the champions after beating Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket ground on Sunday. Following the month-long madness, where we got to witness some stunning performances – the International Cricket Council has revealed its ‘Team of the Tournament’. Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are the only two Indians who have found a spot in the XI, while Hardik Pandya has been picked as the 12th man. England has four players who have made the coveted team. Pakistan also has two players on the list.

Here is the Team of the Tournament: Alex Hales, Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Philips, Sikander Raza, Shadab Khan, Sam Curran, Anrich Nortje, Mark Wood, Shaheen Afridi

12th man: Hardik Pandya

Four 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 players and two each from 🇵🇰 and 🇮🇳 The @upstox Most Valuable Team of the Tournament ⬇️#T20WorldCup https://t.co/wdGDTWMiUA — ICC (@ICC) November 14, 2022

Thanks to his good show with the bat and the ball, Zimbabwe’s Sikander Raza also found a spot in the ‘team of the tournament’. With 219 runs at a strike rate of 147.97, Raza finished as Zimbabwe’s highest run-scorer in the tournament. He also picked up 10 wickets while operating at a mean economy rate of 6.50.

England’s Sam Curran was the player of the match in the summit clash and was also the player of the tournament. “I don’t think I should be getting this, I think the way Ben Stokes played there, to get a fifty in a final and he does it so many times for us, he should get this (PoTM.),” he said at the post-match presentation.