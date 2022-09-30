New Delhi: Team India claimed a handsome victory in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday as the Men in Blue beat South Africa by 8 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Now before taking the pitch for the 2nd T20I at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, Virat Kohli shared his picture from his gym session, where he posted about his ‘most important’ and ‘underrated’ work-out routine, which is foam rolling and trigger point release.Also Read - LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: With Bumrah OUT; Eyes on Siraj, Chahar And Shami

”The most underrated and important part of my fitness right now. Foam rolling and trigger point release. Absolute game changer”, Kohli posted a picture of his work-out session with this caption on his Insta story. Also Read - WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar's Old Prediction on Jasprit Bumrah Goes Viral After Reports Rule Him Out of T20 World Cup Due to Back Stress Fracture

Virat Kohli in the gym session. pic.twitter.com/l2aNUOLdzY — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 30, 2022

Also Read - Siraj Over Shami as Injured Bumrah's Replacement For T20Is vs SA - Fans in Utter SHOCK!

A clinical performance first with the ball and then with the bat by the hosts ensured a 8-wicket win over South Africa in the 1st T20 match. It was an Arshdeep Singh-Deepak Chahar show that created havoc for South Africans initially as they visitors lost half their side in the first 2 overs.

On a two-paced pitch with green tinge as international cricket returned to the venue after three years, Arshdeep (3/32) and Chahar (2/24) justified Rohit Sharma’s call to bowl first as they scythed through South Africa’s top-order by picking five wickets on the first 15 balls of the innings to restrict the visitors to 106/8 in 20 overs.

After the T20I series, Virat Kohli and other senior members of the team will be rested ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia, which is scheduled to start from 16th October.