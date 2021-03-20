Cometh the hour, cometh the man! India captain Virat Kohli led from the front as he opened the batting with Rohit Sharma in the decider against England on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium after being out in to bat by Eoin Morgan. Kohli looked in ominous touch and seemed to be playing with a purpose as he took his chances and they came off. Also Read - Chris Jordan-Jason Roy Pulls Off a Stunner to Send High-Flying Suryakumar Back to Pavilion in 5T20I

During his knock of 80 off 52 balls, he hit seven fours and two sixes. Kohli edged past Australia's Aaron Finch to now score most T20I runs as captain.

Most runs as captain in T20Is

1464 VIRAT KOHLI

1462 Aaron Finch

1383 Kane Williamson

1321 Eoin Morgan

1273 Faf du Plessis

With 12 fifty-plus scores as captain in T20Is, Kohli went past New Zealand’s Kane Williamson to the feat.

Most 50 plus scores as captain in T20Is:

12 Virat Kohli*

11 Kane Williamson

10 Aaron Finch

9 Eoin Morgan

8 Faf du Plessis

This is also Kohli’s highest score as an opener in T20Is.

Rohit and Kohli got India off to the start they were after as the duo stitched 94 runs in nine overs before the Mumbai Indians captain perished. But that did not bog down Kohli as Suryakumar Yadav joined him. The duo seemed to take it a step further as SKY was doing most of the hitting while Kohli was happy to give him the strike. Once Surya was dismissed, Kohli took off as he accelerated.

Kohli hit boundaries at will and put the English bowlers under the test all the time. In the back end, it seemed – he was toying with the English bowlers as India finished with 224 for two in 20 overs.