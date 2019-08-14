India vs West Indies: Probably, the best way Chris Gayle could have ended his ODI career. It was his friend and ex-RCB mate Virat Kohli who took a low catch to sens Gayle packing for a breathtaking 71 off 42 balls. It was not the easiest of catches as the ball was dying on him. Kohli dived forward to clinch on to the catch and dismiss Gayle. The entire Indian team rushed towards Gayle and Kohli even did his typical jig with Gayle before seeing him off the field. The West Indies dressing room gives a standing ovation. It was an emotional moment for Gayle, who headed back to the pavilion by placing his helmet on top of his bat, which is his signature move. The Indian team also came forward to give a warm sen-off to the Windies star.

Here is the moment:

Gayle’s innings was laced with eight fours and five sixes.

Most 6s in a calendar year in ODIs: 58 – AB de Villiers, 2015

56 – Chris Gayle, 2019*

48 – Shahid Afridi, 2002#WIvsIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 14, 2019

Gayle has been one of the greatest cricketers for West Indies ever and his records speak volume for him.

Speaking at the toss, Holder said: “We are going to bat first. Seems like a good wicket and opportunity to put some runs on the board. We need to focus on things we can control. We’ve done a lot of talk, it’s time for execution. We need to learn and take responsibility. We got to play as a team. We’ve got two changes. Sheldon Cotrell is out and Keemo Paul replaces him. We’ve left out Oshane Thomas and brought in Fabien Allen.”

Meanwhile, India skipper Virat Kohli said: “Not a bad thing at all, the toss is not in your control mostly. It’s an opportunity to come out here and execute our skill-sets. We spoke about in the last game, how after a drinks break, we lost our way. One change. (Yuzvendra) Chahal comes in for Kuldeep Yadav.

Playing XI:

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (Captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed