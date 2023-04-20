Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Takes STUNNING DRS Against Liam Livingstone During PBKS-RCB IPL 2023 Match; Faf Du Plessis Reaction Goes VIRAL | PICS

Virat Kohli Takes STUNNING DRS Against Liam Livingstone During PBKS-RCB IPL 2023 Match; Faf Du Plessis Reaction Goes VIRAL | PICS

IPL 2023: This has to be one of the best DRS' ever. All odds against the call.

Virat Kohli DRS (Image: Twitter)

Mohali: Virat Kohli, the captain of RCB, was bang on with his DRS against Liam Livingstone on Thursday at the IS Bindra stadium. This has to be one of the best DRS’ ever. All odds against the call. The batter was a long way down the pitch, the impact was too far away, and also looked a little too high. But Siraj believed. He roared and pleaded for the finger to go up. But it did not.

Knowing that Livingstone is a dangerous cricketer, Kohli decided to go for the DRS while not many around him even appealed. The replays showed that it was satisfying all the criteria and was hitting the stumps, the umpire had to reverse his decision and there was a huge roar from Kohli. Livingstone had to make the long walk back for two off four deliveries. But what stole the show was not Kohli’s reaction it was regular captain Faf Du Plessis appreciating the former that won hearts.

You may like to read

Faf Du Plessis appreciating Virat Kohli’s captaincy from the dugout. pic.twitter.com/4C5smlIqvB — vinay sublaniya (@SublaniyaVinay) April 20, 2023

Earlier in the day, Kohli continued his good form with the bat as he hit a sublime 59 off 47 balls. His innings were laced with six and five fours. Thanks to Kohli and Faf du Plessis’ 84 off 56 balls, RCB posted 174 for four.

At the time of filing the copy, Punjab was reeling at 62 for four in the ninth over.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.