Dubai: Virat Kohli once again won hearts as he caught up with Pakistan captain Babar Azam after a practice session in Dubai ahead of the much-awaited Asia Cup clash. While that broke the internet and send fans into a tizzy, another picture that surfaced on social space showed Kohli having a chat with Pakistan batting coach Mohammed Yousuf. It is possible that he may have taken suggestions from Yousuf. Yousuf was a stalwart and the backbone of the Pakistan batting during his playing days.Also Read - Virat Kohli Smashes Massive Six Off Ravindra Jadeja in Net Practice Session Ahead of Ind-Pak Asia Cup 2022 Clash; Watch VIRAL Video

🇵🇰🇮🇳 Virat Kohli not only met Babar Azam but also spent couple of seconds with batting coach of Pakistan Mohammad Yousuf. The meet up took place when Pakistan ended practice session while indian cricket team entered in ICC cricket academy to start the training. #AsiaCup2022 — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) August 24, 2022

“What happened in England was a pattern, so something that I could work on and something that I had to kind of overcome. Right now, as you rightly mentioned, there is nothing that you can point out saying that the problem is happening here. So, that for me, is actually an easier thing to process because I know that I’m batting well and at times, when I start feeling that rhythm back, then I know that I’m batting well. So, that for me is not an issue, which wasn’t the case in England; I didn’t feel like I was batting well at all. So, I had to work hard on one thing that could be exposed again and again which I overcame; right now this is not the case,” Kohli said exclusively on Star Sports show ‘Game Plan’.

The main tournament will feature six teams divided into two groups. India, Pakistan, and the qualifier are in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan form Group B. Each team plays within the group once.

The top-two teams from each group will further play in a ‘Super 4’ round, meaning there is a high probability of at least another India – Pakistan game in the second round before the final where the top two would feature.