Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Taking to The Field as a Substitute Video Goes Viral During Ind-WI 3rd ODI | WATCH

Virat Kohli Taking to The Field as a Substitute Video Goes Viral During Ind-WI 3rd ODI | WATCH

A clip has gone viral since it surfaced on social space where you can see Kohli fielding during the West Indies innings.

Virat Kohli as Substitute

Trinidad: Virat Kohli is arguably one of the most popular cricketers in the world. Everybody wants a piece of Kohli. The former India captain, who was not part of the third and final ODI versus West Indies on Tuesday, took to the field as a substitute and surprisingly went unnoticed. Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma had been rested in order to give the youngsters a go ahead of the ODI World Cup. A clip has gone viral since it surfaced on social space where you can see Kohli fielding during the West Indies innings.

Trending Now

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

“Virat and Rohit are integral parts of the team. But it was important to rest them so that people like Ruturaj Gaikwad could get a chance. It was about giving opportunities to youngsters. I took it deep intentionally, wanted to have some time out in the middle. Had a great chat with Virat before the game, he wanted me to spend some time out in the middle and get used to the 50-over format,” stand-in captain Hardik Pandya said after the match at the post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur took four wickets while Mukesh Kumar got three as India defeated West Indies by 200 runs in the third and final ODI against West Indies on Tuesday. India thus win the series 2-1.

Chasing 352, West Indies never looked at ease and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Earlier, Shubman Gill tapered off after a blazing start but Ishan Kishan’s golden run of form and Sanju Samson’s impactful fifty powered India a commanding 351/5. Skipper Hardik Pandya’s smashing 70 off 52 balls helped India cross the 350-run mark as he provided the finishing touches to the innings with four boundaries and five sixes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES