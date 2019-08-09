Indian skipper Virat Kohli is doing everything possible to put behind the World Cup gloom – from sharing motivational posts to updating his fans with latest stories to showcasing his incredible ‘dance moves’ on the field – Kohli is everywhere lifting the spirits in the Caribbean islands. During the rain-interrupted first ODI between India and West Indies, Kohli once again appeared to be a in jovial mood as he was caught by the lensman shaking a leg with the Universe Boss – Chris Gayle.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) former teammates – Kohli and Gayle are known to share a great on and off-field camaraderie. In the past as well, the two master batsman has often shared their love and like for each other in many public appearances. However, this time the Indian skipper took the lead and decided to teach some “new moves” to his close Jamaican friend.

After shaking legs with the Guyana groundsmen, the 30-year-old Kohli taught Gayle some Indian dance moves on the field on Thursday. With a Bollywood song playing in the background, Kohli couldn’t hide his inner Delhiite for long and started with a solo jig before joining the groundstaff. Later, seeing all the action on the field, Kedar Jadhav also joined the act and performed for the cheerful crowd who thoroughly supported the on-field act.

As far as the match is concerned, rain played spoilsport as the first one-dayer between India and the West Indies was called off after the home side scored 54/1 in 13 overs on Thursday. The stop-start match, which was reduced to 34-over-a-side, was abandoned after a second rain interruption. More than an hour and a half later, the umpires decided to call off the match.

Opener Evin Lewis and Shai Hope were batting on 40 and 6 respectively when the match was called off after Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and asked the West Indies to bat.