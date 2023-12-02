Virat Kohli, Team India More Important For Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Than Office Meeting

Home

Virat Kohli was the highest run-getter in the recently concluded ODI World Cup he scored 765 runs in the marquee event.

New Delhi: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella who is an avid cricket fan was reportedly asking for the updates and score of Virat Kohli during the final of ODI World Cup 2023 which was played against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This is not the first time Nadella has shown his interest in Kohli’s performance. He also watched the T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan match where Kohli played one of the best innings of his career to beat arch-rivals in the opener clash of the marquee event.

During the recently concluded ODI World Cup final Nadella was in an important meeting and he asked about Kohli’s performance.

“Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is a fan of Team India – even during an important meeting, he asked for updates on Virat Kohli’s scores and batting performance during the World Cup final” reported The New Yorker.

Nadella is a self-described “cricket tragic” and has been a fan of the sport since he was a child. He has spoken openly about his admiration for Kohli, whom he calls “one of the greatest batsmen of all time.” Nadella has also praised Kohli’s leadership qualities, calling him “a true champion.”

In a recent interview, Nadella said, “Cricket is more than just a sport for me; it’s a way of life. I grew up watching and playing cricket, and it has taught me so much about life. I’ve learned about teamwork, leadership, and resilience. I’ve learned about how to win and how to lose gracefully. And I’ve learned about the importance of always giving your best, no matter what the odds are.”

Nadella has also been a vocal supporter of the Indian team’s efforts to promote cricket around the world. He has said that cricket is a sport that can unite people from all walks of life, and that he is proud to be a part of the global cricket community.

