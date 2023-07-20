Top Recommended Stories

Virat Kohli, Team India Unnecessarily TROLLED For Not Reacting on Manipur Violence | VIRAL TWEETS

Manipur Violence: Some feel cricketers should have reacted to this like they took a knee during the 'Black Lives Matter' campaign.

Updated: July 20, 2023 3:55 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Virat Kohli Twitter

Trinidad: In the wake of a video coming out in the open where there is violence against a woman in Manipur, there are reactions coming in from all quarters as everybody is expressing their disgust over the incident. While all of this is happening, the Indian cricket team is in Trinidad for a series against the West Indies and fans are not liking the fact that all the cricketers – who are big stars in the country – have kept mum on this. Some feel cricketers should have reacted to this like they took a knee during the ‘Black Lives Matter’ campaign.

Here are some of the reactions against Virat Kohli and the cricket team:

Meanwhile, Manipur Police has made its first arrest in the case registered in connection with the video of the incident in May this year in which two women being paraded naked in Manipur, chief minister N Biren Singh said on Thursday.

