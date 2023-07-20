Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Virat Kohli, Team India Unnecessarily TROLLED For Not Reacting on Manipur Violence | VIRAL TWEETS
Manipur Violence: Some feel cricketers should have reacted to this like they took a knee during the 'Black Lives Matter' campaign.
Trinidad: In the wake of a video coming out in the open where there is violence against a woman in Manipur, there are reactions coming in from all quarters as everybody is expressing their disgust over the incident. While all of this is happening, the Indian cricket team is in Trinidad for a series against the West Indies and fans are not liking the fact that all the cricketers – who are big stars in the country – have kept mum on this. Some feel cricketers should have reacted to this like they took a knee during the ‘Black Lives Matter’ campaign.
Here are some of the reactions against Virat Kohli and the cricket team:
When will Kohli & co take the knee for Manipur? Why only for #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/vYXWhTads2
— Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) July 20, 2023
Well I think everyone is busy to talk about Manipur Now@imVkohli @klrahul @RishabhPant17 @harbhajan_singh @ImRo45 @ShubmanGill #ManipurViolence #Manipur #ViratKohli #RohitSharma #Gill #Pant pic.twitter.com/BJZvrLpmXM
— Alejandro Garnacho (@Derick3abhraham) July 20, 2023
People when People when
Moody ji Virat Kohli
Didn’t tweeted Didn’t tweeted
about Manipur about Manipur https://t.co/KLlvhZAG9F pic.twitter.com/dBKn109xEy
— Anurag Verma (@ANURAG_VERMA_29) July 20, 2023
BLM✅
Manipur civil ethnic cleansing
Choose your heroes wisely#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/wdoIZhFoAM
— Aditya Keshav (@Aditya_nakamoto) July 20, 2023
Manipur if Virat Kohli tweeted about it pic.twitter.com/UnPc48t7Gm
— Anurag Verma (@ANURAG_VERMA_29) July 20, 2023
Meanwhile, Manipur Police has made its first arrest in the case registered in connection with the video of the incident in May this year in which two women being paraded naked in Manipur, chief minister N Biren Singh said on Thursday.
