Batting great Sunil Gavaskar heaped huge praise on the current Indian cricket team under skipper Virat Kohli. The legendary cricketer compares Kohli's Team India to Steve Waugh's Australia regarding their winning results.

Team India has been performing consistently well in the past few years as they have a couple of Test series against Australia Down Under in 2018/19 and 2020/21. Kohli is also the most successful captain of India in home conditions.

Gavaskar said Kohli's India has played dominant cricket Clive Lloyd and Viv Richards West Indies team and won matches consistently like Steve Waugh's Australia.

“It certainly is, look at the way they are consistently, regularly, winning matches and therefore. You know with Steve Waugh’s team in the 90s. Then you look at the West Indies team’s dominance under Clive Lloyd and Viv Richards and Brian Lara sort of for a few years. So when you have a team which is as good as West Indies and Australia in its history perhaps. In 1970s through 1980s also there were teams that won consistently. This team has won everywhere,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

The legendary cricketer further talked about India’s super show during the Australia tour last year where the Asian giants won 2-1. He also rated the current Indian team as the best in the history of Indian cricket.

“In Australia, this time around, Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne all were there. I think it’s raised the bar considerably. So clearly, yes. This Indian team, when you look at the history of Indian cricket, this Indian team would be the best of them all,” he added.

Former England spinner Graeme Swann also heaped praise on the Indian team.

“I mean how we beat India back then we would never know. They’re a fine team,” Swann added.

Team India is currently playing four-match Test series against England and currently