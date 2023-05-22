Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Teary-Eyed After Shubman Gill’s Heroics Knock RCB Out Of IPL 2023 Playoff | SEE PHOTO

Virat Kohli Teary-Eyed After Shubman Gill’s Heroics Knock RCB Out Of IPL 2023 Playoff | SEE PHOTO

Virat Kohli Teary-Eyed After Shubman Gill Heroics Knock RCB Out Of IPL 2023 Playoff | SEE PHOTO

Virat Kohli Teary-Eyed After Shubman Gill's Heroics Knock RCB Out Of IPL 2023 Playoff | SEE PHOTO

Bengaluru: Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli was in tears after his team in on the verge of losing a do-or-die clash against Gujarat Titans on Sunday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

During the first innings against GT, Kohli smashed a century in just 60 balls to

You may like to read

Painful to see Virat Kohli like this. He gave his absolute best tonight. pic.twitter.com/EWKMFHqZ1X — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 21, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.