Virat Kohli Teary-Eyed After Shubman Gill’s Heroics Knock RCB Out Of IPL 2023 Playoff | VIDEO

Virat Kohli Teary-Eyed After Shubman Gill’s Heroics Knock RCB Out Of IPL 2023 Playoff | VIDEO

Earlier in the first innings, Virat Kohli nailed his seventh IPL hundred and second consecutive ton of IPL 2023 to power Royal Challengers Bangalore to a competitive 197/5 against GT.

Bengaluru: Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli was in tears after his team in on the verge of losing a do-or-die clash against Gujarat Titans on Sunday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

But it was Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans day as they beat RCB by six wickets. Shubman Gill slammed a sparkling century as Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets to end the home team’s campaign in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

The result paved the way for Mumbai Indians’ entry into the playoffs as the fourth team.

However, GT dashed RCB’s hopes by reaching the target in 19.1 overs. For GT, the in-form remained unbeaten on a 52-ball 104, while Vijay Shankar made 53 in 35 in the rain-delayed match.

While RCB was struggling in the game RCB star batter Kohli was seen sad and a photo is going viral on social media where, you can easily seen teary-eyed Virat Kohli, here is the photo.

Painful to see Virat Kohli like this. He gave his absolute best tonight. pic.twitter.com/EWKMFHqZ1X — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 21, 2023

There is another video going viral on twitter where Kohli is looking sad and disappointed after the match.

Now, Bangalore officially out from the 16th edition of cash-rich league as they lose their must-win game against Gujarat.

Now, Bangalore officially out from the 16th edition of cash-rich league as they lose their must-win game against Gujarat.