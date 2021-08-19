New Delhi: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen heaped huge lauds Virat Kohli’s passion for red-ball cricket. Kohli has often spoken about how much he values Test cricket over the other formats as the Indian cricket team have performed exceedingly well in red-ball cricket for the past many years. India have become a dominant force in Test cricket since Kohli took charge of the team as they registered some iconic wins in Australia, England and South Africa.Also Read - Rahul Dravid Only Candidate to Apply For NCA's Head of Cricket Post, BCCI Extends Deadline

Pietersen claims that Kohli pushes himself to follow his heroes – Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid's footsteps as according to him Test cricket still means everything to the Indian captain.

"Knowing Virat Kohli the way that I do, I know the huge impetus he puts on following in the footsteps of his heroes. His heroes are Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and other legends of Test match cricket. You can see by his enthusiasm, intensity, and the way he rallies his troops. Test cricket still means everything to him," Pietersen wrote in his latest column on Betway Insider.

Pietersen feels Kohli put so much importance on Test cricket as he wants to be considered as the legend of the game.

“Kohli knows that to be considered a legend of the game, he needs to deliver in this format as well as in T20. That’s why he puts so much importance on this format and at a time when Test cricket needs all the love it can get, how good is it to see a global superstar so passionate about it,” he added.

India on Monday registered an iconic 151-run at Lord’s, which was the team’s third-ever win at the Mecca of Cricket. Kohli’s brand of cricket has taken the Indian cricket team to another level in Test cricket where the team wants to win every game irrespective of what the conditions are.

“He values his team producing in all conditions, and so to have watched his team win in Australia and then have gone one up in England with a victory at Lord’s will satisfy him hugely,” he added.

The former England captain also made a bold claim that India would probably be 2-0 up in the series at the moment if the rain didn’t wash out the final day game at Trent Bridge.

“It’s very difficult for subcontinental teams to come to England and perform, but they would probably be 2-0 up after two matches if it weren’t for the rain at Trent Bridge. The way that Mohammed Siraj bowled on day five summed it up – intensity, heart and quality. It’s amazing for Test cricket that India – who are the number one brand in the game – are so vocal and so passionate about it. It all bodes well for the format,” Pietersen concluded.