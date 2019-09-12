Indian captain Virat Kohli added another feather to his crown as DDCA named a stand-in Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after him. Kohli becomes the youngest active cricketer to receive such an honour. The humble Indian captain thanked DDCA and BCCI for bestowing the honour on him and also felt it is inspiring and will motivate the next generation. “Thank you @delhi_cricket and @BCCI for bestowing this honour upon me. The pavilion will remind me of my journey in life and in cricket but most importantly I hope it will serve as an inspiration for the next generation of young cricketers of our nation,” read Kohli’s post.

Speaking on the occasion, Kohli spoke of how special the evening was and how it was double joy as the stadium was also named in honour of Jaitley on the same evening. Kohli also thanked his family and his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma for his contributions over the years.

“When I left home today, I told my family one anecdote. I remember getting a ticket to watch a game in 2001 at the stadium and asking for autographs from the players. So to have a pavilion in my name at the same stadium today is surreal and a great honour,” Kohli revealed.

Kohli would soon be seen leading India in the home series against South Africa starting September 15 with the T20Is.