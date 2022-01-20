Paarl: Virat Kohli hit a fifty and it seemed like he was finding his feet during his 63-ball stay during the first ODI on Wednesday at Boland Park. But his fifty was not good enough to take India over the line. Now, fans are missing Kohli, the captain of the side. While some reckon the aggression was missing, others felt that the Captain’s touch was missing from interim skipper KL Rahul.Also Read - Dale Steyn Cites Bio-Bubbles, Family as Reasons Behind Virat Kohli Stepping Down as India's Test Captain
Following the 31-run loss, fans took to Twitter and expressed their feelings about missing Kohli – the Captain.
Here are the top reactions:
Kohli led India in 95 ODIs and won 65 out of them. To be fair, it is a stunning stat. It is not easy to maintain consistency across formats, Kohli has achieved that and more and that is the sole reason why fans are missing Kohli, the captain.