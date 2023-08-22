Home

‘Virat Kohli Thinks He Is The Best Bowler, We Are Scared To Face Him’: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Hilarious Reveal About India Star

Bhuvneshwar Kumar made the comments at a CEAT event.

Virat Kohli (Image Source: Twitter)

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has made a hilarious comment on Virat Kohli saying that the Indian stalwart would have been a wrestler if not a cricketer. Bhuvi said that Virat thinks he is the best bowler in the team and the players are scared to face Kohli as he can injure players due to his action. Bhuvi made the comments on a lighter note at the CEAT awards event.

“He would have been a wrestler if he was not a cricketer,” Bhuvneshwar said at the CEAT awards event. “Virat Kohli thinks he’s the best bowler in the team. We’re always scared when he bowls as he could get injured due to his bowling action,” he added

Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batters of all time. The batter has featured in over 500 games across formats, scoring more than 25000 runs for the Indian cricket team. Kohli is also only behind Sachin Tendulkar in terms of most international centuries (76). Kohli will hold the aces for India in the World Cup 2023.

The star batter went through a lean phase between 2019-2022, with experts terming him as a finished product. However, Kohli made a resounding comeback in Asia Cup 2022, scoring a hundred against Afghanistan. He then scored an ODI century against Bangladesh and followed it up with two centuries against Sri Lanka. Kohli also hit Test centuries against Australia and West Indies. Kohli’s form heading into the World Cup significantly boosts India’s chances of winning the World Cup.

