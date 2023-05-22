Home

Virat Kohli Throws Bottle in Anger After Shubman Gill’s Heroics Helps GT Knock RCB Out of IPL 2023 | WATCH

Kohli looked disappointed as he kicked the turf and after Gill hit the winning shot, the former RCB captain was seen throwing a bottle inside the dugout.

Kohli gets angry after RCB lose (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Bengaluru: It was heartbreak for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans to see their side get knocked out of the ongoing IPL 2023 in M. Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday night. Defending champions Gujarat Titans won the game by six wickets, thanks to a brilliant unbeaten century by Shubman Gill. Following the loss, Kohli looked disappointed as he kicked the turf and after Gill hit the winning shot, the former RCB captain was seen throwing a bottle inside the dugout.

Here is what exactly transpired at the Chinnaswamy that hogged the limelight. Check the clip that has now gone viral:

While Kohli will now start mentally preparing himself for the WTC final, Gill would be thinking about helping Gujarat defend their title successfully. The first qualifier will take place on Tuesday between Gujarat and Chennai at the Chepauk.

“Obviously very disappointing. We got a really strong team tonight; excellent innings by Shuman Gill. There was a lot of grip in the second innings. I thought 195-200 was a good score. We needed that wicket of Shubman. From our batting perspective, our top four contributed really well… We missed a few runs consistently throughout the season, especially in the back-end of the innings. Perhaps in the middle [overs], we didn’t get as many wickets as we would have liked. We need a good middle order, and make sure we finish games off. Last season it was DK, but this season it wasn’t to be,” Du Plessis said after the match.

