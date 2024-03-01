Home

Virat Kohli To Attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding? Ex-India Captain’s Absence Sparks Rumours

Virat Kohli recently became a father for the second time when his wife Anushka Sharma gave birth to a baby boy on February 15,2024.

Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma along with their nw-born baby is believed to be out of the country currently.

Jamnagar: At a time when big names in Indian cricket are descending at Gujarat’s Jamnagar for the big fat pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the absence of former India captain Virat Kohli has raised quite a few eyes. Kohli and the Ambanis have a very cordial relationship between them. Even Nita Ambani and her son Akash had attended Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding reception in Mumbai in 2017.

The three-day event will be an affair where cricket meets Bollywood and big names from different sections of society. From MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma in cricket to Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and his family, stars have already arrived in Jamnagar on Friday for the big event. Interestingly, Kohli is still absent and the star batter will likely skip the event.

For the unknown, Kohli recently became a father for the second time as Anushka gave birth to a baby boy Akaay on February 15, 2024. Earlier, Kohli has skipped the Ram Mandin Pran Pratishtha ceremony too before giving India’s five-match Test series a miss due to the same.

It is understood, Kohli is currently in London along with his family, although it’s been a fortnight since Akaay’s birth. He was pictured with his elder daughter Vamika recently in London, the picture of which went viral on social media.

