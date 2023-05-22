Home

Sports

Virat Kohli to be Fit For WTC Final 2023? RCB Coach Sanjay Bangar Provides Injury Update

Virat Kohli to be Fit For WTC Final 2023? RCB Coach Sanjay Bangar Provides Injury Update

RCB coach Sanjay Bangar has provided an update on Kohli's fitness. Kohli has supposedly hurt his knee while taking the catch of Vijay Shankar.

IPL 2023, RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli Subbed Off Mid-Game During Bangalore vs Gujarat Match After Injury Scare. (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Bengaluru: The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got knocked out of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023 on Sunday, but what was more concerning was Virat Kohli sitting in the dugout for the final five overs. Knowing Kohli, he loves to be there in the thick of action and hence it was suprising to see him sit out. With the WTC Final 2023 coming up, Kohli in the dugout concerned fans – who started making random speculations. Now, RCB coach Sanjay Bangar has provided an update on Kohli’s fitness. Kohli has supposedly hurt his knee while taking the catch of Vijay Shankar.

“Yeah, he had a bit of a niggle in his knee. But I don’t think there is anything serious. Having score two back-to-back hundreds within a gap of 4 days. He is somebody who not only wants to contribute with the bat but even when he is fielding. He did a lot of running around. 40 overs a couple of days ago and today, for 35 overs he was on the field. He was giving his best. So it is going to bother at some point but I don’t think its anything serious,” Bangar said at the post-match presser.

You may like to read

Meanwhile, Kohli hit his seventh IPL century as RCB made 197 for five in a must-win final league stage game for the hosts.

However, GT dashed RCB’s hopes by reaching the target in 19.1 overs. For GT, the in-form remained unbeaten on a 52-ball 104, while Vijay Shankar made 53 in 35 in the rain-delayed match.

Asked to bat first, RCB were off to a brisk start with both Faf du Plessis (28 off 19 balls) and Virat Johli (101 not out off 61) finding the boundaries at will. This was Kohli’s second straight hundred.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 197/5 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 101 not out, Noor Ahmad 2/39) vs GT. Gujarat Titans: 198/4 in 19.1 overs (Shubman Gill 104 not out, Vijay Shankar 53)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.