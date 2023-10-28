Home

Sports

Virat Kohli To Cut Cake In Kolkata’s Eden Gardens Ahead Of India vs England ODI World Cup Tie

Virat Kohli To Cut Cake In Kolkata’s Eden Gardens Ahead Of India vs England ODI World Cup Tie

Ealier, during the 2022 T20 World Cup, Kohli celebrated his birthday with journalists in Australia's Melbourne Cricket ground ater teams net sessions.

Virat Kohli To Cut Cake In Kolkata's Eden Gardens Ahead Of India vs England ODI World Cup Tie

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli will cut his birthday cake at Eden Gardens Kolkata ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 match against South Africa on November 5, Sunday. The 34-year-old batter will celebrate his 35th birthday on the same date.

Trending Now

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will arrange a special cake for Kohli before the ODI World Cup match against South Africa reported Revv Sportz.

You may like to read

There will be a special cake cutting for Virat Kohli at Eden Gardens on his birthday by CAB. [RevSportz] pic.twitter.com/yKGBTqLQc2 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 28, 2023

After beating New Zealand team India is currently table topper and will face defending champions England at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow and after that team India will play against Sri Lanka in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Kohli is currently in lethal form as the already scored 354 runs in 5 innings including a century. The former India captain is on number three in the top run getters list.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that Kohli will smash his record-breaking 50th ODI century on his birthday.

“Kohli will slam his 50th ODI Century against South Africa at the Eden Gardens and what better occasion than his birthday? It’s a sight when you slam a ton there because the Kolkata crowd gives you a standing ovation, and cheers for you, the air is filled with whistles and claps. It is a moment to savour for every batter,” said Gavaskar.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya also celebrated his birthday on field in the ongoing Marquee event while India was facing Afganistan on New Delhi’ s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Ealier, during the 2022 T20 World Cup, Kohli celebrated his birthday with journalists in Australia’s Melbourne Cricket ground.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.