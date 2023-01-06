Virat Kohli to Feature in 'Naya Sher'- Check Deets

Top Recommended Stories
Virat Kohli to Feature in ‘Naya Sher’ Rap Song Featuring Divine and Jonita Gandhi
This new anthem showcases how bold choices make a difference as Divine and Jonita drop hard-hitting bars as Virat Kohli dances along.
Mumbai: Former India captain Virat Kohli said that he has never shied away from making bold choices as he will be seen featuring in a rap song titled ‘Naya Sher’ by rappers Divine and Jonita Gandhi.
Virat Kohli will be featured in a rap song for Royal Challenge.
Speaking on the occasion, Virat Kohli said: “I’ve always been a player who never shies away from making bold choices on or off the field. I continue to carry the same attitude that helped me become who I am.”
He added: “The boy from West Delhi would not be who he is if I had not made bold choices back then. It was a surreal experience shooting this song. I was myself whilst we shot this. To all the Naya Shers, Naya Daur, yeh tumhara kissa hai.”
