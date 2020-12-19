India captain Virat Kohli will finish 2020 without a century to his name across formats after he was dismissed for 4 on the third day of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Kohli will return home from the tour following the series opener to be with his wife as the couple awaits the birth of their first child in January. Also Read - IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 3, Adelaide Today's Live Cricket Score And Updates: Wade, Burns Look Set to Take Hosts Over The Line

2020 is the first year since Kohli made his debut in 2008 that he won't be finishing a calendar year with a century. The closest he came to scoring a hundred was during the three-match ODI series against Australia last month in Sydney when he scored 89.

Year Matches (Tests, ODIs & T20Is) Centuries 2008 5 – 2009 10 1 2010 27 3 2011 43 4 2012 40 8 2013 43 6 2014 38 8 2015 31 4 2016 37 7 2017 46 11 2018 37 11 2019 44 7 2020 21 –

Kohli's centuries by year since debut in 2008 (across formats)

Kohli also looked good for a big score in the first innings in Adelaide but was run out for 74 after a mix-up with Ajinkya Rahane. Overall, he has scored 70 centuries across formats and is third in the list of most hundreds at the international level behind Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Ricky Ponting (71).

What didn’t help Kohli was the fact that due to the coronavirus pandemic, he was part of just 9 ODIs, three Tests and 10 T20Is during 2020. He scored 842 runs across formats including seven half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Kohli witnessed his team suffer a dramatic collapse in the second innings of the Test as they were shot out for 36, setting Australia 90 runs to win the match. Three of their batsmen registered ducks while none touched score in double-digits.

Once Kohli departs, Rahane is expected to lead the side for the remainder of the series with the matches to be played in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

The last time India were in Australia, they won their maiden Test series on their soil.