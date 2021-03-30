Amid much speculation, it has now been revealed when Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli will join the team ahead of the IPL 2021 season. Kohli will reach Chennai on April 1 and then will have to undergo a seven-day quarantine before starting his training with the rest of the team – which has already started training for the upcoming season. Also Read - Mumbai Indians Pacer Jasprit Bumrah Gets Ready For IPL 2021: Quarantining And Getting Those Reps in | WATCH VIDEO

The RCB skipper criticised the scheduling of the bubble during the pandemic as he feels it has a different effect on different individuals. Going forward, he said – it could be very difficult.

"Scheduling needs to be looked at in future, because playing in 'bubbles' for so long, two to three months, is going to be very, very difficult going forward," Kohli said.

Kohli would play a key role for RCB like always. He is undoubtedly one of the modern greats and he would be hoping to go all the way this time after making the playoffs last season.

South African star AB De Villiers would reach Chennai today and will then have to go through a seven-day quarantine period before joining the rest of the side in the bubble.

RCB is currently having a nine-day conditioning camp. Indian cricketers like Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, and Navdeep Saini are part of the special camp. Director of Cricket Mike Hesson and head coach Simon Katich are in charge of things in Chennai.

RCB would play the first match of the season. They will lock horns with Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians – who are the defending champions and will start favourites.

Players retained: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed and Pavan Deshpande.

Players released: Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel and Umesh Yadav.