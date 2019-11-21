Virat Kohli will be back to leading India after the Twenty20 International and ODI squads for the home series against West Indies were announced on Thursday. Kohli was rested for the T20I series against Bangladesh in keeping with BCCI’s workload management programme.

The MSK Prasad-led national selection committee have refrained by resting India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma for both the ODI and T20I squads. Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who got injured during the game against Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy today, has also managed to retain his place in both the sides despite his poor form.

Shivam Dube and Deepak Chahar have been called up to the ODI squad with Bhuvneshwar Kumar also making a comeback along with Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

Sanju Samson has been left out along with Krunal Pandya. The wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal both are back though after not playing together since the World Cup.

While Chahal made a comeback to the side in the previous series and performed extremely well, Kuldeep will hope to make this chance count now.

The three-match Twenty20 Internationals will begin in Mumbai on December 6, followed by matches in Thiruvananthapuram on December 8 and Hyderabad on December 11. The three-match one-day international series will get underway on December 15 with the first match at Chennai followed by matches at Visakhapatnam and Cuttack on December 18 and December 22 respectively.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Risbhabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar