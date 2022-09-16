New Delhi: On Thursday, Roger Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam singles champion, announced his retirement from top-level tennis, saying that the Laver cup will be his final ATP tour event. The 41-year-old has not played since Wimbledon 2021, after which he had a third knee operation.Also Read - Roger Federer Retirement: Twitterverse Hail The Swiss Maestro On His Glorious 24-year Long Career

"Laver cup next month will be my final ATP tour event. I will not play any more Grand Slams or on the tour," the tennis great said in a statement on Twitter.

From Virat Kohli to Lionel Messi sports fraternity took their Twitter to lavish praise on 20-time Grand Slam singles champion Roger Federer.

Tweeted India's all rounder Hardik Pandya.

Indian ex skipper Virat Kohli dropped a comment on Federer’s Instagram post and wrote, “The greatest of all time. King Roger”. He also added a couple of heart emojis to his comment.

Football legend Lionel Messi took his Instagram to praise Roger Federer as Messi wrote “A genius, unique in the history of tennis and an example for any athlete. All the best in your new stage, we will miss seeing you on the court making us enjoy, @rogerfederer.”

Rohit Sharma also took his twitter to praise the tennis star as India's skipper tweeted, "End of an era! Congratulations Roger Federer on making so many fall in love with the sport and a truly remarkable career."

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik also tweeted:

Roger Federer was ranked world No. 1 by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) for 310 weeks, including a record 237 consecutive weeks, and has finished as the year-end No. 1 five times.