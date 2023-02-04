Home

Virat Kohli To Marnus Labuschagne: 5 Players To Watch Out For In Upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australia haven’t won a Test series in India since 2004 but this year they would end the long wait.

New Delhi: India will face Australia in a four-match Test series which starts next week in Nagpur. India have won the last three Test assignments between the two star-studded sides and under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, India will be eager to maintain that record. Australia haven’t won a Test series in India since 2004 but this year they would end the long wait. Here’s a look at 5 players who’re likely to dominate the proceedings:

Virat Kohli: Virat loves playing against Australia and he would like to bring his A game against the Baggy Greens in the upcoming four matches. With no more baggage of captaincy over his shoulders, Virat can find his old form and do the talking with his bat.

Marnus Labuschagne: Australia’s No. 3 batter Labuschagne will play a Test match in India for the first time in his career and it will be interesting to see how he performs against the Indian spinners in the rank turners here. He is the world’s No. 1 Test batter at present.

Steve Smith: Former Australian skipper Steve Smith is another batter, who can create a lot of problems for India. The right-handed batter has been in red-hot form these days. The world’s No. 2 batter is coming on the back of scoring two back-to-back centuries in Big Bash League for Sydney Sixers.

Shubman Gill: Star Indian opening batter has bossed the proceedings in 2023 with his spectacular performances so far in the white-ball format of the game. He’ll now be eager to continue the ace form in the Test matches as well, where he’s most likely to bat at No. 5 in Shreyas Iyer’s absence.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja won Player of the Series award when Aussies last travelled to India for a four-match Test series in 2017. Even though he is making a comeback after a long-term injury, he will be a big threat to Australian players with both bat and ball. He’s the world’s No. 1 Test all-rounder at present.