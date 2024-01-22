Top Recommended Stories

Virat Kohli To Miss First Two Test Matches Against England | Details Inside

New Delhi:  Former Indian captain Virat Kohli pulls out of first Tw0 Test matches against England citing personal reasons. 

Updated: January 22, 2024 3:08 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

New Delhi:  Former Indian captain Virat Kohli pulls out of first Tw0 Test matches against England citing personal reasons. The Test match series against England is set to start from January 25. There were reports earlier claiming that Kohli and Anushka are expecting a second baby and this could be the reason why he will miss the first two Tests against England.

