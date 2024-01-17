Virat Kohli To Miss Ind vs Eng Practice Session To Attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Event

Home

Virat Kohli is currently featuring in the T20Is against Afghanistan. After the T20Is, Test bound Indian cricket team will assemble in Hyderabad for the preparations for England series.

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli will miss team India’s practice session ahead of the England Test series. BCCI has granted leave for Kohli to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Event which is scheduled to take place on January 22 in Ayodhya. Kohli is the fourth Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Gautam Gambhir invited for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony.

As per espncricinfo, the Indian team has been instructed to assemble in Hyderabad, the venue of the first Test against England, on January 20. The team will undergo a four-day practice session before the Test, which commences at the Uppal Stadium on January 25. The series consists of five Tests.

Kohli is currently playing in the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan, he joined the Indian squad after missing the first T20I due to personal reasons.

H0wever, “The ‘Pran Prathishtha’ is expected to conclude by 1 PM. PM Modi and others present on the occasion will express their thoughts after the ceremony. As per tradition, gifts in 1000 baskets have come from Nepal’s Janakpur and areas of Mithila. On Jan 20 and 21 darshan will remain closed to public,” Rai said.

