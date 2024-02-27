Home

Sports

Virat Kohli to MISS IPL 2024? Sunil Gavaskar’s Recent Remark Breaks RCB Hearts

Virat Kohli to MISS IPL 2024? Sunil Gavaskar’s Recent Remark Breaks RCB Hearts

Gavaskar reckoned that it is very much on the cards that he does not play the IPL.

Virat Kohli is the only Indian player to play for a single franchise so far in IPL history. (Image: RCB)

Mumbai: Former India captain Virat Kohli missed the Test series against England due to personal reasons and now, there are speculations that he may give the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) a miss. While there is no confirmation on that, former India opener Sunil Gavaskar’s recent comments have sparked all the speculations now. In a recent remark, Gavaskar said that Kohli is not playing currently due to some personal reason. Adding further, Gavaskar reckoned that it is very much on the cards that he does not play the IPL.

Trending Now

When asked if Kohli will be eager to score runs given his absence from competitive cricket, Gavaskar responded, “Kya woh khelenge… kuchh reason ke liye khel nahin rahe hain, shaayad ho sakta hai ke IPL ke liye bhi na khele (Will he play… He is not playing because of some reason, perhaps he may not play in IPL as well.”

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.