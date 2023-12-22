Home

Virat Kohli to MISS Tests vs South Africa Due to Family Emergency? Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out – DEETS HERE

Virat Kohli boasts a good record with the bat in South Africa. (Image: ICC)

Paarl: In what could be called as a big setback for the touring Indian side, former India captain and premier batter Virat Kohli has flown back to India ahead of the two Tests vs South Africa. As per a report on Cricbuzz, Kohli is headed back to India to attend to a family emergency and he would be back ahead of the opening Test in Johannesburg. India’s top-order batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is going to miss the Tests, as per the same report, due to a finger injury, that kept him out of the final ODI at Boland Park in Paarl.

On Kohli, the reports coming in are not exactly clear. There are many speculations now doing the rounds after this report was published. Some feel Kohli is heading back home for the birth of his second side.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team is currently playing intra-squad matches in South Africa. Ahead of the first test match against the host side Gujarat Titans (GT), captain Shubman Gill has smashed a century, and this is a great sign for the Indian side ahead of the two-match test series.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals (RR) left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal also scored a half-century. Indian captain Rohit Sharma was also seen batting well during the practice match. The match is being played to see the preparations for the first test.

The good thing for India is that their fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, also bowled brilliantly in the intra-squad match.

Virat Kohli also looked in great form in the Indian intra-squad match.

