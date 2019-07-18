Rubbishing all the rumours around his decision to take rest from the upcoming month-long tour to the Caribbean islands, India captain Virat Kohli will travel with the team for the full-fledged tour comprising of 3 T20 Internationals, 3 ODIs and two Test matches. Nursing a heartbreak after Team India’s shock exit from the just-concluded ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Kohli has shown eagerness to participate in the coming series to start the rebuilding process once again.

Earlier, it was reported that Kohli and ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah might take a short breather by opting out of the limited-overs leg of Windies tour. The month-long tour against the Men in Maroon will begin on August 3rd with the T20I series. The 30-year-old has expressed his desire and conveyed his decision to the BCCI selection committee that he will travel with the team for a complete tour.

The world number one ODI and Test batsman – Kohli has been playing non-stop cricket since India’s tour of Australia. In between the hectic schedule, he was rested for the final 2 ODIs and the T20I series in New Zealand. Though he returned to lead the side for the home ODI series against Australia just before the World Cup.

Touted as favourites to lift the world title, the Indian team were stunned by a spirited New Zealand side in the semifinals of the World Cup 2019. The Men in Blue, who topped the charts in the group stages with a scintillating display were deemed as favourites to clinch the coveted trophy.

The upcoming Windies tour will provide India with another chance to reassert their dominance in world cricket. Kohli and Co. will play first two T20Is in Florida on August 3 and 4 followed by 3rd T20I in Providence on August 6. The same venue will host the 1st ODI of the three-match series on August 8 before the 2nd and 3rd ODI at Port of Spain on August 11 and 14 respectively.

The two-match Test series will begin on August 22 at North Sound, while Kingston will host the second game from August 30 to September 3.