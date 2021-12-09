New Delhi, Dec 9: BCCI announced on Wednesday that Rohit Sharma will take over as the captain of ODI team as Virat Kohli is now completely relieved from white-ball duties. Rohit will kick-start his reign during the forthcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. Even though Kohli will still act as the captain in the longest format of the game.Also Read - Sourav Ganguly on Virat Kohli's Sacking as Team India ODI Captain: BCCI Requested Him Not to Step Down as T20I Skipper

Former Pakistan cricketer, Salman Butt is not surprised with BCCI's decision and strongly believes that the RCB man will perform better as the pressure of being the captain of the team is finally off his shoulders. The entire white-ball captaincy had to go anyway as there is no sense of being the captain in only one format.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward.#TeamIndia | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/hcg92sPtCa — BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2021



"There is no element of surprise here. It's a good thing because you will see Virat Kohli's performance getting better because he was extremely overworked. As I said, this doesn't come as a surprise to me. It was on the cards. It doesn't make sense anyway if he's only the T20 captain. It makes sense to segregate between red ball and white ball (cricket) to reduce the pressure on a certain player," Salman Butt said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

“India doesn’t play a lot T20Is; they mainly play ODIs and Tests. In order to reduce workload (of Kohli), the entire white-ball captaincy had to go one way,” he further explained.

