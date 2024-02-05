Virat Kohli To Play 3rd Test Vs England at Rajkot? Here’s What India Coach Rahul Dravid SAID!

Home

Virat Kohli had opted out from the first two Tests against England citing personal reasons.

Virat Kohli was last played for India in Tests against South Africa.

New Delhi: India head coach Rahul Dravid isn’t too sure about Virat Kohli’s availability for the third Test against England. Kohli opted out from the first two Test matches against England citing personal reasons. The BCCI had named the squads for the first two Tests. With a gap of almost 10 days, the squads for the final three Tests are likely to be announced a few days later. The five-match series is currently locked at 1-1 after India defeated England by 106 runs on Monday in the second Test. England had won the first game in Hyderabad by 28 runs.

Asked about Kohli’s availability for the third Test, Dravid played it safe by putting the ball in the selector’s court. “It’s best to ask the selectors. Selectors will be in better position to tell you as they are going to announce the squad in few days. We will connect with him and find out,” Dravid said at the post-match press conference.

Although Kohli urged everyone through BCCI to respect his privacy and refrain from speculating the nature of his absence, the former India captain is expecting a second child with wife Anushka Sharma. Kohli’s former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers spilled the beans on his own YouTube channel.

