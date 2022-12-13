From Virat Kohli To R Ashwin, Aakash Chopra Picks India’s Top Performers In IND vs BAN 1st Test

Rishabh Pant who has not played the ODI series against Bangladesh due to his personal reasons will be available for the test against Bangladesh; reckons Akash Chopra

Akash Chopra Makes Bold Statement Ahead Of India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Match

Dhaka: Indian cricketer turned commentator Akash Chopra makes the bold statement ahead of 1st test match against Bangladesh. As Chopra reckons that for India Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant will play the key role for India’s batting against the tigers. India will play two test match series in Bangladesh starting on 14 December.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted decent contributions with the bat from Kohli and Pant for the visitors in the first game, elaborating:

“I feel Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant will together score at least 125 runs in this Test match across the two innings. I am assuming Rishabh Pant is available, KS Bharat is in the team but Pant will be available.”

Akash Chopra also predicted India’s bowling X factor against the tigers in the test series

“My second prediction is that Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel will together pick up 10 or more wickets. 20 wickets will fall in total, and 10 out of them can come in their account, that’s what I feel.” said Chopra

“Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan will together score more than 100 to 125 runs. They are two players from the opposition team who I feel will score runs.” Akash Chopra also added.

“Last but not the least, I feel India will win even though it looks like a slightly weaker team if you compare it to a full-strength Indian team, but still it should be enough.”

India have never lost a Test match against their eastern neighbors. They have won nine of the 11 matches played between the two sides, with the other two ending in draws.