Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill; Cricketers Who Can Replace Rohit Sharma as India’s Test Captain For WTC 2023-25 Cycle

Most feel it is time for the Indian Test set-up to look beyond Rohit. But who takes over as India's next Test captain for the next WTC cycle?

London: It was a shambolic show from Rohit Sharma-led Indian team in the recently-concluded World Test Championship final 2023 as Australia won the game by 209 runs at the Oval. Following the loss, Rohit has been facing immense criticism from experts and fans for not being able to lead the side to a win. There are also question marks over his spot in the side as the Test captain. Most feel it is time for the Indian Test set-up to look beyond Rohit. But who takes over as India’s next Test captain for the next WTC cycle? Here are the three available options.

Virat Kohli: The 34-year-old has shown that he still has a lot of cricket left in him thanks to his fitness. He was the leader of the same side but had to leave under unceremonious circumstances. It would not be a bad idea to ask Kohli to lead the Test side for the next WTC cycle and just to manage his workload – he can stop playing T20Is.

Shubman Gill: He is young and can be nurtured for the future as a leader. While he does not have much experience of leading a side, but even ex-India star Harbhajan Singh reckons Gill should be backed as the next Test captain. The opener has been in ominous touch lately as is being looked at as the future of Indian cricket.

Ajinkya Rahane: The classy middle-order batter has been a phenomenal leader as and when he has got the opportunity. His new version has been loved by experts and fans. The 35-year-old made it to the Test side on the back of an impressive IPL season. He was one of the finest Indian batters during the WTC final. Rahane surely has a lot to offer still, why not contemplate him as an option?

