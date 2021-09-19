Dubai: In what would come as surprising news for his fans, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has decided to step down as the leader after the ongoing second phase of the IPL 2021 in UAE. In a statement issued by Kohli, he confirmed that this would be his last IPL as captain of RCB and added that he would continue as an RCB player till he plays his last IPL. He also thanked his fans for all the support he received.Also Read - LIVE CSK vs MI Live Cricket Score Today, IPL 2021 Match Latest Updates: Ishan Kishan Departs as Mumbai Indians Struggle in 157 Chase

“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me,” Virat Kohli said. Also Read - IPL 2021, MI vs CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad 'Proud' After Giving CSK a Fighting Chance Over MI

Virat Kohli to step down from RCB captaincy after #IPL2021 “This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me.”: Virat Kohli#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/QSIdCT8QQM — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 19, 2021

Also Read - IPL 2021:'Dangerous' KKR Have Nothing to Lose- Eoin Morgan