Virat Kohli to Sunil Chhetri, the sports fraternity came together on Wednesday to mourn the untimely death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s death. Irrfan, who was suffering from colon infection passed away in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital on Wednesday morning. Also Read - Kamran Akmal Urges Umar to Learn Conduct From MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli And Sachin Tendulkar

Irrfan, who was known for his work majorly in Bollywood, also left his mark in British and American films. Also Read - Deepak Dobriyal Recalls Old Chat With Irrfan Khan, Says 'He Dealt With His Condition With Humour And Wit'

Here is how the sporting world paid tribute to the national award-winning actor. Also Read - RIP, Irrfan Khan! Actor's Journey From a 2-Minute Role in Salaam Bombay to Hollywood

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli tweeted: “Saddened to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. What a phenomenal talent and dearly touched everyone”s heart with his versatility. May god give peace to his soul”.

“Khan sahab, you were brilliant at what you did and that will always live on. Thank you for bringing your art to us the way you did. Strength to those grieving,” said Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri.

“Sad to hear the news of #IrrfanKhan passing away. He was one of my favorites & I”ve watched almost all his films, the last one being Angrezi Medium. Acting came so effortlessly to him, he was just terrific. May his soul Rest In Peace. Condolences to his loved ones,” tweeted former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

“With the legend during one ad shoot … great memories sir,” Saina Nehwal wrote.

“Saddened to hear the passing away of #IrfanKhan. Condolences to the entire family. An actor of great caliber! You will be cherished by us until eternity. RIP,” tweeted fast bowler Mohammed Shami.

“There are actors who have the ability to move you with every performance, irrespective of role or medium! Irrfan Khan was one of those rare gems! Indispensable. He went too soon! RIP!” tweeted Gautam Gambhir.

“In grief on reading of the passing of #IrrfanKhan. So much energy, so much intensity taken away so soon. My heartfelt condolences to Sutapa and the children. His work lives forever,” tweeted Harsha Bhogle.

“Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of #IrfanKhan. He was truly an actor with immense talent & high caliber. He will be missed badly. My heartfelt condolences to the family,” tweeted Sures Raina.

RIP #IrrfanKhan 🙏 — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 29, 2020

In his illustrious career spanning 30 years, he started with television, where he was a part of serials like ‘Chandrakanta’ and ‘Chanakya’ before he got into Bollywood. He will forever be remembered for his films like ‘Piku’, ‘Hindi Medium’, ‘Karwaan’, ‘Lunchbox’, ‘Angrezi Medium’ among other films.

The ‘Paan Singh Tomar’ actor was ailing ever since he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor a while back and was under medical attention for the same. He had even gone abroad for treatment.