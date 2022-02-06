New Delhi: India’s one of greatest singing sensation and Bharat Ratna recipient passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 because of multi-organ failure. She was hospitalized on January 11, after she was tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.Also Read - Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon: When Lata Mangeshkar's Rendition Left Pandit Nehru in Tears
The cricket fraternity took to twitter to pay their tribute to the the legendary singer.
Former white-ball captain, Virat Kohli who'll be taking the field at Ahmedabad today against West Indies in India's 1000th ODI has sent his deepest condolences to her family.
‘The Nightingale of India ,a voice which has resonated with, brought joy and happiness to millions around the world leaves. Heartfelt Condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti’, Virender Sehwag tweeted.
‘Your music touched our soul and made us smile. Rest in Peace Lata Mangeshkar Ji. Your legacy will inspire generations to come,’ India opening batsman tweeted his tribute.
”Pained to receive news of Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar didi’s demise. Her voice and melodies will remain immortal. Condolences to her family, friends and millions of fans all over the world. ॐ शांति ,” former Indian batting great VVS Laxman also paid his tribute.
Indian women’s team captain, Mithali Raj extended her tribute to the Nightingale of India.