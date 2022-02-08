Bengaluru: Mohammed Siraj shot to fame after India’s memorable tour of Australia in 2020-21. Siraj got an opportunity as Mohammed Shami was ruled after the Adelaide horror. In three Tests that he played, Siraj picked up 13 wickets at an average of less than 30. Approximately a year after that brilliant show by Siraj, the India pacer has revealed what Virat Kohli told him after the tour.Also Read - IPL 2022 Auction: T. Natarajan Reveals Plans Ahead of IPL Season, Says 'Focusing on Yorkers And Cutters'

Claiming that he will never forget what Kohli told him, Siraj revealed that the then-Indian Test captain hailed him with the choicest of words.

"Virat Kohli told me something I'd never be able to forget. After returning from Australia, he said 'Miyan, well bowled, what you've done in Australia is unbelievable. Nobody will be able to forget what you've done there. Keep at it and keep your focus on fitness and keep putting in the hard work," said Siraj in a conversation that has been released on the RCB podcast.

Unfortunately, despite a decent IPL 2021 season – Siraj was not retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has featured in 50 matches in the IPL and has scalped 50 wickets at an average of 28.74. With the mega auction coming up, Siraj would be hoping he can strike a good deal.