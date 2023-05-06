Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Touches Childhood Coach Rajkumar Sharma’s Feet Before DC Vs RCB Tie In IPL 2023 | WATCH VIDEO

Virat Kohli Touches Childhood Coach Rajkumar Sharma’s Feet Before DC Vs RCB Tie In IPL 2023 | WATCH VIDEO

Virat Kohli is the poster boy of Indian cricket and started his journey at the hands of Rajkumar Sharma in West Delhi.

Virat Kohli meets Ricky Ponting ahead of DC vs RCB clash. (Image: Twitter/IPL)

New Delhi: No matter how big a player becomes, one should always respect his roots. Former India skipper Virat Kohli showed he hasn’t forgotten his roots as he touched his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma’s feet just before Royal Challengers Bangalore’s away fixture against Delhi Capitals on Saturday in the ongoing IPL 2023.

It was May 30, 1998 when Kohli’s father and brother took him to Sharma’s coaching. Since then, there was no looking back for the Delhi lad who grew up in stature, won India the U-19 World Cup in 2008, became the senior India captain and also led RCB in IPL.

You may like to read

Called as one of the modern day greats, Kohli is one of the best batters in work cricket at the moment and looks certain to break legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international hundreds. Kohli now has 75 to his name.

On Saturday as Kohli returns to his home, the former RCB skipper needs 12 runs to become the first batter to 7000 IPL runs and 25 to complete a 1000 against Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat against Delhi Capitals. RCB included attacking middle-order batter Kedar Jadhav in the playing XI.

Delhi Capitals named Mukesh Kumar and Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in the playing XI. Mukesh has come in place of South African pace bowler Anrich Nortje, who has returned home reportedly due to personal reasons.

DC vs RCB Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewo

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.