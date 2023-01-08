Virat Kohli Trains For First Time In 2023 Ahead Of IND Vs SL 1st ODI In Guwahati | Watch Video

After the Bangladesh series. Virat Kohli jetted off to Dubai with his family to celebrate New Year. He also visited Vrindavan after returning to the country.

Virat Kohli arrives in Guwahati. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: After a brief break from cricket, Virat Kohli is finally back to practice for the first time in 2023 ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Kohli was last seen against Bangladesh in the ODI and Test series. He even scored a century in the third ODI against Bangladesh.

On Sunday, photos and videos of Kohli went viral on social media where he was seen getting down from a car in his training kit and heading direct to the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati – the venue of the India vs Sri Lanka first ODI on January 10.

After getting down from the car, Kohli was seen escorted by two people to the ground.