Virat Kohli Travels In Economy Class Flight, Leaves Netizens In Awe – WATCH Viral Video

Virat Kohli Travels In Economy Class Flight, Leaves Netizens In Awe - WATCH Viral Video. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is arguably the richest cricketer in the world and has the financial stability to do almost anything he wishes for. But the former Indian captain on Monday, decided to travel in economy class flight from Kolkata amid the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

The video of Kohli, taking his seat inside the economy class of his flight has gone viral on social media.

Kohli was dressed in casual clothes and with a cap and mask to hide his face, he calmly took his seat, with passengers nearby recognizing him, took their cell phones out to catch a glimpse of the great man.

Virat Kohli travelling in the Indigo flight. pic.twitter.com/v2vz1QToFI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 6, 2023

This is not the first time, we are seeing Kohli giving up his luxury business class seat and deciding to travel in economy. During the T20 World Cup 2022 in November last year, King Kohli along with head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma reportedly gave away their business class tickets to the pacers of the team as they toil more than any other players and deserve more leg room.

The 35-year old, who is in red-hot form in the ongoing World Cup, smashed an unbeaten hundred in India’s last game against South Africa in Kolkata and equalled the great Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries. Till now, the the RCB man has a total of 79 international centuries to his name. He occupies the second position in the leading run-getters list with 543 runs so far in the World Cup.

India on the other hand have qualified for the semis of the World Cup and have also consolidated their first position in the league standings with 16 points. The Men in Blue are the only team unbeaten so far in the tournament. The hosts will face Netherlands in their last league game before they get ready for the business end of the competition.

