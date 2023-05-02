Home

Virat Kohli TROLLED For Pointing Shoe Dust to Naveen-ul-Haq During LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 Match | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

IPL 2023: During the game, Kohli pointed to his shoe dust toward young Naveen and that is the reason why he refused to chat with the ex-RCB skipper.

Virat Kohli TROLLED (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Lucknow: Young Afghanistan star Naveen-ul-Haq refused to have a chat with Virat Kohli after Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants on Monday in a low-scoring affair at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee stadium in Lucknow. After RCB won the game by 18 runs, the game made news for the wrong reasons. During the game, Kohli pointed to his shoe dust toward young Naveen and that is the reason why he refused to chat with the ex-RCB skipper.

Here is the video of what exactly transpired:

Kohli’s gesture did not go down well with fans:

This how a senior player behave with youngsters

Look what Kohli did at first…saying Naveen is not even the dirt under is shoe.

Shame on Virat Kohli for showing shoe dust to Naveen ul haq.#ViratKohli #Naveen #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/hTdYXzFagw — Ahtasham Riaz (@AhtashamRiaz_) May 1, 2023

Naveen did the right thing, no one can tolerate the shoe gesture kohli did to him. Self respect above everything, only weak and submissive characters can tolerate that kind of behaviour. — Honey (@barbadinsan) May 1, 2023

It was the first LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir who took Kyle Mayers away from Kohli. This agitated the former RCB captain who then got into a heated argument with Gambhir.

Earlier, Josh Hazlewood and Karn Sharma picked two wickets each in a superb bowling performance as Royal Challengers Bangalore defended a modest 126 and beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Apart from the duo, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel took a wicket each to bowl out Bangalore for 108 in 19.5 overs. The win has also taken Bangalore to ten points and fifth place due to the net run rate, while Lucknow have slipped to third place but still have ten points.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 126/9 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 44, Virat Kohli 31; Naveen-ul-Haq 3-30, Ravi Bishnoi 2-21) beat Lucknow Super Giants 108 all out in 19.5 overs (K. Gowtham 23, Amit Mishra 19; Josh Hazlewood 2-15, Karn Sharma 2-20) by 18 runs

