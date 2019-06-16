India vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India captain Virat Kohli was out in the most bizarre fashion. To be honest, he was not out but he walked off like Sachin Tendulkar used to. Kohli had not edged the ball off Mohammed Amir. Kohli scored 77 off 65 balls. The bowler appealed and Kohli walked, the umpire did not raise his finger. The umpire clearly wasn’t going to raise the finger, and Sarfaraz too wasn’t appealing for this, but Kohli walked off. It was a brute of a bouncer this from Amir, had it kicking up at a good head height which Kohli tried to hook, tickling away to the keeper. There is no deviation at all on the UltraEdge. There’s clear daylight between bat and ball in fact.
Here is the video:
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Meanwhile, Kohli rose to the challenge on Sunday against Pakistan and added another feather to his cap by becoming the fastest player in the history of the game to cross the 11,000-run mark in ODIs.
Kohli achieved the feat in 222 innings, going past Sachin Tendulkar who took 276 knocks to go past the 11,000-run mark. Ricky Ponting reached the milestone in 286 innings, while Sourav Ganguly took 288 innings to achieve the feat.
Kohli also became only the third Indian after Tendulkar and Ganguly and ninth cricketer overall to get to 11,000 ODI runs.
Kohli already holds the record for being the fastest to 10,000 ODI runs.