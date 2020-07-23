It is no secret that India skipper Virat Kohli and Test opener Mayank Agarwal are good friends. In fact, Mayank was picked for the Australia tour in 2018 on Kohli’s recommendation. During a recent interview with Mayank posted on BCCI, the Karnataka-born opener asks Kohli the reason why he picked him in the middle of the Australia tour. Also Read - After Slamming Kangana Ranaut's Critics, Manoj Tiwary Lauds Sushant Singh Rajput Fans For Support in First-Ever Digital Protest | SEE POST

Kohli could not control his laughter and said "apni tarif mujhse karwana chahta hai" (you want me to praise you). On hearing Kohli's response even Mayank could not hold back his laughter. During the pandemic, when there is no cricket, the Indian players are keeping themselves busy by chatting up with fellow cricketers on social media.

During the last week’s interview with BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly, Mayank asked him about the reason behind his success as an opener with Sachin Tendulkar. Ganguly revealed that Tendulkar never used to take the strike and always forced him to face the first ball of the innings.

Meanwhile, with ICC postponing the ICC T20 World Cup which was slated to be held in October-November, it has cleared the deck for IPL to happen. Now, it would be interesting to see what decision is taken by the BCCI.